[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Confirms Its Debut Date & Drops an Eye-catching MV Teaser

JYP Entertainment has confirmed that their new K-pop girl group ITZY is making debut on February 12.On January 31, JYP Entertainment shared ITZY's music video teaser on YouTube.The music video teaser was of 'DALLA DALLA', the title track of ITZY's debut single 'IT'Z DIFFERENT' that is scheduled to be released on February 12.The song is only briefly played, but the powerful and trendy beats instantly catch the attention of you.Along with the five girls' incredibly great looks and striking outfits, ITZY seems to be screaming out 'girl crush charms' already.Since last month, JYP Entertainment unveiled images of the five debuting members one by one.The group consists of YEJI, LIA, RYUJIN, CHAERYEONG, and YUNA and it is JYP Entertainment's first girl group after TWICE in October 2015.Let's get familiar with the members of ITZY before their debut!(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'jypentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)