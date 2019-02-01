SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Labelmate Lee Hyun Says He Has Been Seeing BTS in the Recording Studio Lately
K-pop singer Lee Hyun talked about his Big Hit Entertainment labelmate, K-pop boy group BTS.

On January 31 episode of SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show', singers Lee Hyun and Paul Kim joined as guests.
SBS POWER FM Cultwo ShowDuring the show, one listener sent in a message, "J-HOPE of BTS recently played Lee Hyun's song on a live broadcast."
SBS POWER FM Cultwo ShowDJ Kim Tae Kyun asked, "BTS listened to your new song! Did you know about this?"

Lee Hyun said, "J-HOPE actually told me in the studio the other day."

He also revealed, "I've been lately running into BTS members often. They're recording something in the studio."
SBS POWER FM Cultwo ShowWhen Kim Tae Kyun said, "Please tell BTS to come on 'Cultwo Show' one more time," Lee Hyun laughed and said, "I will, but it's not something that can happen with my words."

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)

(SBS Star)   
