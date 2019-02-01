SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] All Five Members of NU'EST Renew Their Contract with PLEDIS Entertainment
[SBS Star] All Five Members of NU'EST Renew Their Contract with PLEDIS Entertainment

작성 2019.02.01 10:47 수정 2019.02.01 10:51 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All Five Members of NUEST Renew Their Contract with PLEDIS Entertainment
All five members of K-pop boy group NU'EST have decided to remain loyal to their current management agency by renewing their contract with them.

On February 1, NU'EST's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced, "All five members of NU'EST―JR, ARON, BAEKHO, MINHYUN, and REN have renewed their contract with us."

The members of NU'EST have spent years training under PLEDIS Entertainment, and made debut in March 2012 under the company.

It seems both parties have built trust and strong relationship over the years of working together.NU'ESTNU'EST spent years in the darkness before their popularity rapidly soared up after the appearance in 2017's popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', where the members participated as contestants.

After the end of the show, MINHYUN debuted as a member of project group Wanna One and the rest of four members started promoting as NU'EST W.Wanna OneNU'EST WHowever, a lot of L.O.Λ.E (the name of NU'EST's fan club) around the world worried that NU'EST may disband and their uncertainly grew stronger as the time passed.

It was because Wanna One's 18-month promotion had ended at the end of last year and the time was ticking fast towards the end of NU'EST contract, but there were no news from the agency.

With all five members' contract renewal, they were finally able to put their minds at ease.

This news is turning many eyes on the upcoming journey that NU'EST will be going on as a 5-member group again.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pledisnuest' 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)      
