SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Shyly Confesses Its Feelings with 'La La Love'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Shyly Confesses Its Feelings with 'La La Love'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.01 09:35 수정 2019.02.01 09:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Shyly Confesses Its Feelings with La La Love
The members of K-pop girl group WJSN cutely argued that there is a sure way to make their love last forever.

On January 29, WJSN made the audience of SBS MTV 'The Show' hopelessly and irretrievably fall in love with the group using its overwhelming cuteness.
WJSNThe thing about WJSN's title track 'La La Love' is that once the audience begin to watch its stage, there is a no way out since it is almost impossible to fight the will to hum the melody of this track after listening to it for a few times.
WJSNWJSN must have gone through a series of discussions before coming up with the name of this album since the gist of the title track can simply be summed up in these three words―"Would you stay?", the title of sixth mini album.
WJSNAlso, the members' dance move on stage which resembles the movement of a doll on a music box is so hauntingly beautiful and well-orchestrated that it instantly put a spell on everyone who watches the performance.
WJSNClick the video below, and do not miss out on an opportunity to enjoy a good retro-pop song!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호