[SBS Star] VIDEO: WJSN Shyly Confesses Its Feelings with 'La La Love'

The members of K-pop girl group WJSN cutely argued that there is a sure way to make their love last forever.On January 29, WJSN made the audience of SBS MTV 'The Show' hopelessly and irretrievably fall in love with the group using its overwhelming cuteness.The thing about WJSN's title track 'La La Love' is that once the audience begin to watch its stage, there is a no way out since it is almost impossible to fight the will to hum the melody of this track after listening to it for a few times.WJSN must have gone through a series of discussions before coming up with the name of this album since the gist of the title track can simply be summed up in these three words―"Would you stay?", the title of sixth mini album.Also, the members' dance move on stage which resembles the movement of a doll on a music box is so hauntingly beautiful and well-orchestrated that it instantly put a spell on everyone who watches the performance.Click the video below, and do not miss out on an opportunity to enjoy a good retro-pop song!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)