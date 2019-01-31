[SBS Star] MINO Gets Very Special Guests to His Hotel Room: Elementary Students!

MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER got very unexpected guests coming to his hotel room―a group of elementary students.On recent episode of JTBC's travel variety show 'Package Tour 2', MINO visited Chiang Mai, Thailand along with the other cast members of the show.During his visit, MINO shared a hotel room with comedian Ro Hong Chul.Late at night while preparing for bed, someone suddenly rang the doorbell of their hotel room.MINO came outside to see who's coming, and there were seven elementary students waiting for him outside.When MINO asked them how they could possibly know he was here, one of the students said, "We saw you at the lobby."As another student quickly asked for his autograph, Ro Hong Chul said, "Why don't you just let them in?"Then an impromptu fan signing event happened in the hotel room.The students got the autographs from both MINO and Ro Hong Chul, and took selfies with them.MINO even took a photo of the students with his camera to keep the cutest moment.(Credit= JTBC Package Tour 2)(SBS Star)