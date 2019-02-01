SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Laughing When They Look at Some Moments in EXO D.O.'s Career
SBS뉴스

When fans come across great images of K-pop stars while surfing the Internet, they will save them in their phone or computer.

They may save the images simply because they are of their favorite stars, and they look cute or hot in them.

Usually, they will save images only of the stars who they stan, but sometimes save those of other stars because of the funniness.D.O.D.O.Out of many K-pop stars, fans say they have the highest number of boy group EXO's member D.O.'s images even among fans who do not stan D.O. nor EXO.

They explained that D.O. always gets captured on camera at the right moment when things look hilarious although it may have not been his intention in the first place.

As there are so many laughable images of D.O., fans gave these images funny names which added much more comical elements to them.

Take a look at these images below!

1. D.O. turns into a crab after a rehearsal.
D.O.2. D.O. gets taken away to be sold to someone.
D.O.3. D.O. gets shot in the chest.
D.O.4. D.O. wants to go solo.
D.O.5. D.O. becomes a lock screen slide.
D.O.6. D.O. becomes sushi on a conveyor belt.
D.O.7. D.O. gets sent to a wrong place at a wrong time.
D.O.8. D.O. makes the most awkward heart in the world.
D.O.9. D.O. transforms into a robot that cannot dance at all.
D.O.10. D.O. expresses his wish to join a circus when fans simply asked, "Can you make a move with light sticks which we can easily copy?" D.O.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)       
