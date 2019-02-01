[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Laughing When They Look at Some Moments in EXO D.O.'s Career

When fans come across great images of K-pop stars while surfing the Internet, they will save them in their phone or computer.They may save the images simply because they are of their favorite stars, and they look cute or hot in them.Usually, they will save images only of the stars who they stan, but sometimes save those of other stars because of the funniness.Out of many K-pop stars, fans say they have the highest number of boy group EXO's member D.O.'s images even among fans who do not stan D.O. nor EXO.They explained that D.O. always gets captured on camera at the right moment when things look hilarious although it may have not been his intention in the first place.As there are so many laughable images of D.O., fans gave these images funny names which added much more comical elements to them.Take a look at these images below!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)