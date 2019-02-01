[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Finally Goes Home with a Trophy After Years of Trying!

K-pop boy group ASTRO marked #1 on a music show for the first time after making its debut.On January 29 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of ASTRO checked one thing off their bucket list―ranking #1 on a music show.This stage certainly would be a watershed moment for all members of ASTRO since there is no better way to boost one's growth than giving them the strongest external motivation in the world―a prize.It seems like ASTRO finally succeeded in finding a concept and a genre that could truly help the group to shine since the title track 'All Night' of ASTRO's first full album 'All Light' only highlights the members' strong suits.The little wappens and the broaches on the members' jacket not only tie up their whole outfits together, but also make them appear like one of the most beloved characters from a fairy tale―a prince charming.Also, the lyrics that goes like, "You feel the sky with your beautiful dreams" and "When the stars whisper, all I want to hear is the sound of your breathing" reminds the audience of the words of great poets.Click the video below and be immersed in ASTRO's incredibly sweet performance!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)