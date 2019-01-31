SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Why RM Cannot Be the Most Perfect BTS Member Even Though He Looks Like One
[SBS Star] Why RM Cannot Be the Most Perfect BTS Member Even Though He Looks Like One

When we look at RM of K-pop boy group BTS, he looks pretty perfect as he has an immense talent in music, stunning appearance, great performing skills, IQ of 148, and many more.

If you are a true member of ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) though, you will know there is a completely different side to him―forgetful and clumsy RM.

It may seem odd, but RM is actually a very forgetful and clumsy person.

There were times when he had lost his bag, phone, and even passport while on a trip abroad that he had to return to Korea before other members of BTS once.

He would drop food on the floor when he eats, try to plug a wrong size of the cord into the outlet, struggle to turn a machine on, break things, and so on.

But fans think this is one of the great charms that RM has, and they truly love this side of RM.

Check out these image of RM below!

(SBS Star)     
