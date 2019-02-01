[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cherry Bullet Sets Foot into the World of Music!

The members of K-pop girl group Cherry Bullet successfully wrapped up their debut stage.On January 27, Cherry Bullet officially introduced itself to the world using two of its tracks from debut album 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet'.According to the interview they had with the press, the members of Cherry Bullet live in a unique universe where they have to complete different maps and quests every time they release a new album.Cherry Bullet's title track 'Q&A' leaves a sour and sweet taste in audience's ears which they can never forget once they hear it.Also, the cheerful beat and the energetic melody of the song provides the listeners an identical level of satisfaction that they can experience after taking a sip of an ice-cold cherry coke.Throughout the song, Cherry Bullet keeps encouraging the public to ask questions about the group and makes a promise that it will do everything it can to help them solve their curiosity and get to know each other on a better level.Cherry Bullet paints the stage with a bit different color with the second track 'VIOLET'.The combination of the song's laid-back drum beat and funky guitar sounds not only creates a vibe that impeccably matches the sentiment of the track, but also helps the listeners to just sit back and relax after a long day.Also, one might resist an urge to eat a box of chocolates after watching the stage of 'VIOLET' since its choreography is just as sweet and adorable as its lyrics.Check out Cherry Bullet's lovely debut stage and be the first one to notice Cherry Bullet's potential!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)