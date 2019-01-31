[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Makes a Finger Heart Sign Even When He Is Asleep?

YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER proved that he is a born-to-be a K-pop star.Recently, one K-pop fan dug up an old image of YOON deeply asleep.The image showed YOON passed out on a couch while waiting for his flight at an airport.When you look at his left hand though, you can notice that his fingers are in the shape of a heart.Making the finger heart sign is one of the popular ways a lot of K-pop stars use to win the hearts of their fans.Even though YOON is deeply asleep, it seems like he still did not forget that he is a K-pop star.A lot of fans are having a good laugh after checking this image out.They commented, "Maybe he was dreaming about being in a TV show where he was asked to show aegyo!", "I can't stop laughing! Yep, he definitely was born to be a K-pop star.", "As if his consciousness is telling him that he should never stop sending love to us!", and so on.Meanwhile, WINNER successfully wrapped up the North American leg of its world tour 'EVERYWHERE' on January 29 with a concert in New York City.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)(SBS Star)