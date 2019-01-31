SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Makes a Finger Heart Sign Even When He Is Asleep?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Makes a Finger Heart Sign Even When He Is Asleep?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.31 15:52 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Makes a Finger Heart Sign Even When He Is Asleep?
YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER proved that he is a born-to-be a K-pop star.

Recently, one K-pop fan dug up an old image of YOON deeply asleep.

The image showed YOON passed out on a couch while waiting for his flight at an airport.

When you look at his left hand though, you can notice that his fingers are in the shape of a heart.YOONMaking the finger heart sign is one of the popular ways a lot of K-pop stars use to win the hearts of their fans.

Even though YOON is deeply asleep, it seems like he still did not forget that he is a K-pop star.YOONA lot of fans are having a good laugh after checking this image out.

They commented, "Maybe he was dreaming about being in a TV show where he was asked to show aegyo!", "I can't stop laughing! Yep, he definitely was born to be a K-pop star.", "As if his consciousness is telling him that he should never stop sending love to us!", and so on.YOONMeanwhile, WINNER successfully wrapped up the North American leg of its world tour 'EVERYWHERE' on January 29 with a concert in New York City.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)
 
(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호