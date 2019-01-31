[SBS Star] f(x) Luna Speaks Bluntly about SM Entertainment Taking Too Much Money

Luna of K-pop girl group f(x) talked about her life as a YouTuber.On January 30 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Luna joined as a guest.During the show, Luna explained that she had a lot of fun doing online broadcasts because she felt like she was getting to know herself in a deeper level.She said, "Online broadcasts are so fun. I feel like I'm discovering myself. Since it's just me in front of the camera, it is really fun talking by myself and responding to questions by myself."Luna said that it's her own account, and that though her agency SM Entertainment is known to be pretty strict, they aren't that way with her channel.She explained, "They're not that strict. My agency encourages me to show my real self (through my YouTube channel)."Talking about splitting her YouTube earnings with SM Entertainment, Luna jokingly complained, "Legally, the profits are split with my agency. They take a lot. SM takes too much!"Then Luna revealed that the account fully becomes her own from August and asked her fans to visit her channel more often starting then.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)