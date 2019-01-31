[SBS Star] TXT to Reportedly Make Debut in March; Big Hit Ent. Responds

New K-pop boy group TXT, also known as the junior group of a global pop sensation BTS, is reportedly debuting in March.On January 31, Ilgan Sports reported that TXT is gearing up to make debut in March.The report said this information is already known to most industry insiders as well as broadcasting companies in Korea.Shortly after, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment gave their response to the report.The agency simply said, "We are planning to announce the date of TXT's debut once we settle on the specific date."Since the beginning of the month, Big Hit Entertainment slowly unveiled images and videos of five debuting members.The group consists of YEONJUN, SOOBIN, HUENINGKAI, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU, and it is Big Hit Entertainment's new group after BTS in 2013.TXT stands for 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER', with the 'X' being read as "by."The name said to be signifying how the group has "all come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow."More fans around the world than anyone's imagination highly anticipate the five boys' debut, and they are waiting for the official announcement to be made soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ibighit' YouTube, 'TXT_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)