[SBS Star] A Craftsman Shares the Story Behind BTS RM's Door Sign Order

One owner of a small handicraft shop shared the story about his world-famous customer, K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM.Last week, RM shared a photo of his custom-made door sign on BTS' official social media account.The wooden door sign has the words 'Rkive' and 'RM' beautifully engraved on it, and is now hanging on the door of RM's personal studio, 'Rkive'.Upon seeing RM's post, his fans found the blog of a handicraft shop where the door sign was made.The blog post mentioned that "a young man who lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul" ordered the door sign for his studio.Fans told the craftsman that the customer was actually BTS' RM, and showed RM's post to him as a proof.After reading all the comments, the craftsman wrote, "Hello ARMY, I'm the one who made the door sign. While working on the door sign, I had no idea that its owner was the world-famous artist Namjoon (RM's name) from BTS, and that he would order (a door sign) from such a small handicraft shop like this."He continued, "I just can't believe it. It's an honor to take your order, Namjoon. With your beautiful door sign, make even greater songs, and continue to make ARMY happy."Then he expressed his gratitude for all the heartwarming comments, "Thank you to all ARMYs who have been coming to this blog since dawn. I apologize for not being able to respond to each comment. ARMY, be happy!"The craftsman also shared a screenshot of him and RM's text messages regarding the order.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'ebanista' Naver Blog)(SBS Star)