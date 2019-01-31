SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & ROSE Being Playful Behind the Stage Makes Fans Smile
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & ROSE Being Playful Behind the Stage Makes Fans Smile

작성 2019.01.31
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & ROSE Being Playful Behind the Stage Makes Fans Smile
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's members JENNIE and ROSÉ were spotted adorably playing around behind the stage.

Recently, a fan managed to capture JENNIE and ROSÉ behind the stage where they were standing around before their performance.

In the image that the fan shared, ROSÉ shows one of the ways of doing a fist bump to JENNIE.

Although JENNIE's face is not shown, it seems obvious that she has a confused look on her face.

JENNIE follows ROSÉ's intructions, then ROSÉ laughs as she sees JENNIE struggling.

Their playfulness and cuteness are making fans smile, and of course, they are also very much loving another 'JEN-CHAENG' moment.JENNIE and ROSEActually, JENNIE and ROSÉ's friendship is one of the friendships that many BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fan club) around the world ship.

BLINK call JENNIE and ROSÉ's friendship, 'JEN-CHAENG' after their real name.

They are happy to be able to add another image to their collection of 'JEN-CHAENG' moments.JENNIE and ROSEJENNIE and ROSEMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to hold its world concert tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' in Manila, the Philippines on February 2.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINK' NAVER V LIVE, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
