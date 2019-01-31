[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & Yoon Ji Sung to Sign with New Agency

Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung from disbanded project group Wanna One will be moving to a new management agency.On January 31, the two Wanna One member's new agency LM Entertainment stated, "Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung's exclusive contracts with MMO Entertainment officially came to an end on January 31. Starting on February 1, they will be moving to a new agency LM Entertainment."LM Entertainment continued, "The two artists ended up joining LM Entertainment based on the foundation of deep trust, and we will decide on the direction of their future activities after thorough discussion."The agency concluded its statement, "We promise to do our best to support the artists who are preparing to make a fresh start."Both Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung were under MMO Entertainment when they appeared on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2' and debuted as members of the show's project group―Wanna One.Wanna One recently wrapped up its 18-month activities with the group's 4-day final concert 'Therefore' which took place from January 24 to 27.Meanwhile, Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung are currently preparing for their solo debuts.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)