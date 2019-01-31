SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & Yoon Ji Sung to Sign with New Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & Yoon Ji Sung to Sign with New Agency

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.31 11:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & Yoon Ji Sung to Sign with New Agency
Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung from disbanded project group Wanna One will be moving to a new management agency.

On January 31, the two Wanna One member's new agency LM Entertainment stated, "Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung's exclusive contracts with MMO Entertainment officially came to an end on January 31. Starting on February 1, they will be moving to a new agency LM Entertainment."
Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji SungLM Entertainment continued, "The two artists ended up joining LM Entertainment based on the foundation of deep trust, and we will decide on the direction of their future activities after thorough discussion."

The agency concluded its statement, "We promise to do our best to support the artists who are preparing to make a fresh start."
Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji SungBoth Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung were under MMO Entertainment when they appeared on Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101 Season 2' and debuted as members of the show's project group―Wanna One.

Wanna One recently wrapped up its 18-month activities with the group's 4-day final concert 'Therefore' which took place from January 24 to 27.
Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji SungMeanwhile, Kang Daniel and Yoon Ji Sung are currently preparing for their solo debuts.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호