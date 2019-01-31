SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MINHYUN to Resume NU'EST Promotions
작성 2019.01.31
MINHYUN (Hwang Min Hyun) is officially back to his original group NU'EST after the end of promotions as Wanna One.

On January 31, NU'EST's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment dropped a photo of MINHYUN on the group's official social media account.
MINHYUNThe agency began uploading a series of members' photos with the word 'NU'EST WEEK' and a hashtag '#NU_WEEK'.

This is the first time for NU'EST to give an update on MINHYUN after his second debut as a project group Wanna One.
Wanna OneNU'ESTDuring MINHYUN's 18-month-long Wanna One promotions, the other four members of NU'EST promoted under the sub-unit NU'EST W.
NU'EST WNow that MINHYUN is back with the group, NU'EST is expected to gear up for its 5-member comeback.

(Credit= 'NUESTNEWS' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
끝까지 판다

