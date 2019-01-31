[SBS Star] MINHYUN to Resume NU'EST Promotions

MINHYUN (Hwang Min Hyun) is officially back to his original group NU'EST after the end of promotions as Wanna One.On January 31, NU'EST's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment dropped a photo of MINHYUN on the group's official social media account.The agency began uploading a series of members' photos with the word 'NU'EST WEEK' and a hashtag '#NU_WEEK'.This is the first time for NU'EST to give an update on MINHYUN after his second debut as a project group Wanna One.During MINHYUN's 18-month-long Wanna One promotions, the other four members of NU'EST promoted under the sub-unit NU'EST W.Now that MINHYUN is back with the group, NU'EST is expected to gear up for its 5-member comeback.(Credit= 'NUESTNEWS' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)