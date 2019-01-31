SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for V's Self-composed Track 'Scenery' with Cute Videos
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for V's Self-composed Track 'Scenery' with Cute Videos

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.31 09:53 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for Vs Self-composed Track Scenery with Cute Videos
K-pop boy group BTS' JUNGKOOK and JIMIN showed support for their fellow member V in the most hilarious way possible.

On January 30 at 10PM KST, V dropped his newest self-composed track 'Scenery' online.
VShortly after the release, ARMY (BTS' official fan club) showed support by trending several hashtags including '#ProudOfYouTaehyung', '#SceneryOutNow', '#ScenerybyTaehyung', and more.

Not only his fans but also his fellow members shared their excitement to listen to V's latest masterpiece.

JIMIN posted a video of himself lip-syncing the song, putting his thumb up at the end.
 
Then JUNGKOOK also shared two lip-syncing videos of his own, humorously exaggerating facial expressions and gestures.
 
He did not stop here―JUNGKOOK also posted a lip-syncing video of JIMIN's track 'Promise' with a caption, "And JIMIN-ssi can't avoid this either."
 
You can listen to V's 'Scenery' below.



(Credit= 'bangtan' Soundcloud, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호