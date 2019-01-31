[SBS Star] BTS Shows Support for V's Self-composed Track 'Scenery' with Cute Videos

뒤에 짤렸네요 이게 원본입니다. pic.twitter.com/Ta2Dr8P2oN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2019년 1월 30일

그리고 지민씨도 피해갈 수 없습니다. pic.twitter.com/RDTNynQm5y — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) 2019년 1월 30일

K-pop boy group BTS' JUNGKOOK and JIMIN showed support for their fellow member V in the most hilarious way possible.On January 30 at 10PM KST, V dropped his newest self-composed track 'Scenery' online.Shortly after the release, ARMY (BTS' official fan club) showed support by trending several hashtags including '#ProudOfYouTaehyung', '#SceneryOutNow', '#ScenerybyTaehyung', and more.Not only his fans but also his fellow members shared their excitement to listen to V's latest masterpiece.JIMIN posted a video of himself lip-syncing the song, putting his thumb up at the end.Then JUNGKOOK also shared two lip-syncing videos of his own, humorously exaggerating facial expressions and gestures.He did not stop here―JUNGKOOK also posted a lip-syncing video of JIMIN's track 'Promise' with a caption, "And JIMIN-ssi can't avoid this either."You can listen to V's 'Scenery' below.(Credit= 'bangtan' Soundcloud, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)