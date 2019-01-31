SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Returns 'Home' with a New Album!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Returns 'Home' with a New Album!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.31 09:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Returns Home with a New Album!
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN made its long-awaited comeback after six months.

On January 27 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN showed off its one-of-a-kind charm while performing two tracks from the group's sixth mini album 'YOU MADE MY DAWN'.
SEVENTEENIt seems like SEVENTEEN wanted to let the public know that the group is so much more than just an adorable boy group since its performance give off a vastly different vibe compared to the past promotional activities.
SEVENTEENSEVENTEEN's title track 'Home' is an urban future R&B song which successfully brought out the members' beautiful voice by keeping other features of the track such as beat and the sounds of an instrument to the minimum.
SEVENTEENThere are probably a number of factors that contributed in making the track sound so easy on the ears but the main reason that the members were able to yield this kind of result was because this was not just a song to them, but a way to achieve their longest dreams―comforting their fans.
 

But after watching the stage of 'Good to Me', the audience could experience a whole new side of SEVENTEEN since it provides another level of visual treats compare to the previous stage.
SEVENTEENWith 'Good to Me', SEVENTEEN presents the most sophisticated version of R&B pop using the song's hypnotizing 808 bass sounds.
SEVENTEENThe ratio between the rap and the vocal parts is simply magnificent that might make the listeners wonder if there is some kind of magic formula that they could apply to other songs.
 

Make sure to check out SEVENTEEN's jaw-dropping comeback stage and experience these talented 13 members' endless charms!

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호