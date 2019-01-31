[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN Returns 'Home' with a New Album!

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN made its long-awaited comeback after six months.On January 27 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SEVENTEEN showed off its one-of-a-kind charm while performing two tracks from the group's sixth mini album 'YOU MADE MY DAWN'.It seems like SEVENTEEN wanted to let the public know that the group is so much more than just an adorable boy group since its performance give off a vastly different vibe compared to the past promotional activities.SEVENTEEN's title track 'Home' is an urban future R&B song which successfully brought out the members' beautiful voice by keeping other features of the track such as beat and the sounds of an instrument to the minimum.There are probably a number of factors that contributed in making the track sound so easy on the ears but the main reason that the members were able to yield this kind of result was because this was not just a song to them, but a way to achieve their longest dreams―comforting their fans.But after watching the stage of 'Good to Me', the audience could experience a whole new side of SEVENTEEN since it provides another level of visual treats compare to the previous stage.With 'Good to Me', SEVENTEEN presents the most sophisticated version of R&B pop using the song's hypnotizing 808 bass sounds.The ratio between the rap and the vocal parts is simply magnificent that might make the listeners wonder if there is some kind of magic formula that they could apply to other songs.Make sure to check out SEVENTEEN's jaw-dropping comeback stage and experience these talented 13 members' endless charms!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)