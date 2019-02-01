[SBS Star] Stars Who Have a Huge Circle of Celebrity Friends

Some of the Korean celebrities are not only famous for their talents, but also for their big circle of fellow celebrity friends.Check out the list of four stars who have the biggest circle of friends from the industry!Everyone knows HeeChul as the one who has a wide range of friendship, being close to both male and female celebrities.HeeChul is especially close to his labelmates including Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Red Velvet's Yeri, TVXQ!'s U-KNOW Yunho, and more.Lee Jong Suk shares various photos of him with close celebrity friends on his social media account.The list includes Jung Hae In, Yun Kyun Sang, Kim Woo Bin, Park Shin Hye, and many more.If V participates in various projects with other celebrities, he usually becomes a close friend of them.He is especially close to Park Bo Gum who has been the host of a music show together, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Jun, the 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' castmates.Amber is known for her friendships with celebrities who grew up with different cultural backgrounds outside Korea, as she speaks fluent English.Some of her close friends are Ailee, Henry, BTOB's Peniel, Eric Nam and Irene Kim.(Credit= SBS funE, SM Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)