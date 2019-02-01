SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Male Idol Group Members Who Look Just Like Their Past!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Male Idol Group Members Who Look Just Like Their Past!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.01 16:29 수정 2019.02.01 16:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Male Idol Group Members Who Look Just Like Their Past!
Generally, your facial features change slightly as you get older.

Some people even look very different to their past when they become adults.

However, this does not seem to apply to some members of K-pop boy groups.

There are some male idol members who look exactly like how they looked when they were younger.

These six members of popular boy groups are surprising everyone with their unchanged look.

Let's take a look at who they are below!

1. G-DRAGON of BIGBANG
Male idol members2. JUNGKOOK of BTS
Male idol members3. JIMIN of BTS
Male idol members4. Ong Seong Wu of Wanna One
Male idol members5. BAMBAM of GOT7
Male idol members6. WINWIN of NCTMale idol members(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'NCT.smtown' 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'xxxibgdrgn' 'BamBam1A' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, MBC)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호