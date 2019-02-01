SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Idol Stars Who Used to Be Backup Dancers in the Past
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Idol Stars Who Used to Be Backup Dancers in the Past

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.01 16:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Idol Stars Who Used to Be Backup Dancers in the Past
Many K-pop idol group members mesmerize the audience with their breathtaking visuals and stage performances.

As dancing skills take a crucial part for K-pop idol stars' success, they put utmost efforts to improve the overall quality of their performance.

Interestingly enough, there are some idol stars who used to be backup dancers during their trainee days.

Patiently polishing their stage performances as time flies, they managed to make their own debut as singers and take the spotlight on stage.

Check out the list of seven idol stars who started their career as backup dancers below.

1. BTS J-HOPE and JUNGKOOK for Jo Kwon
BTS J-HOPEBTS JUNGKOOKBTS J-HOPEBTS JUNGKOOK2. Wanna One Kang Daniel for FIESTAR's Cao Lu
Wanna One Kang DanielWanna One Kang Daniel3. CHUNGHA for ULALA SESSION
CHUNGHACHUNGHA4. MONSTA X SHOWNU for Lee Hyori
MONSTA X SHOWNUMONSTA X SHOWNU5. 9MUSES Gyeong Ree for Chaeyeon
9MUSES Gyeong Ree9MUSES Gyeong Ree6. PRISTIN NAYOUNG for San E and RainaPRISTIN NAYOUNGPRISTIN NAYOUNG(Credit= SBS funE, SBS, KBS, MBC, Mnet, Big Hit Entertainment, SWING Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호