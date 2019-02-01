[SBS Star] Non-Korean K-pop Idols Who Speak Korean Like Native Speakers

Even though it's not their native tongue, many foreign members of K-pop idol groups beautifully speak Korean language and amaze the public.They often get confused for being Korean since their language proficiency is way beyond people's expectations.Check out the list of seven idol group members who speak Korean like their mother tongue!During the group's recent guest appearance at a radio show, BLACKPINK's Thai member LISA revealed that she even dreams not in Thai, but in Korean.She always gets complimented on her Korean skills, as she even knows how to speak buzzwords from time to time.Out of all the Japanese-born TWICE members―MOMO, MINA, SANA and Taiwanese-born TZUYU, SANA speaks the most fluent Korean.Fans call her 'Kim Sana', as she is not only highly knowledgeable of vocabulary and grammar, but also has nearly perfect pronunciation.During his early debut days, GOT7's Thai member BAMBAM was not confident with his Korean skills.But his Korean has significantly improved over the years, and fans have noticed him understanding difficult instructions or conversation without asking for some help.PRISTIN's only-Chinese member Kyulkyung speaks fluent Korean, as if it is her first language.Before debuting as a member of PRISTIN, many people recognized Kyulkyung with her high Korean proficiency during the audition program 'Produce 101'.Born in the United States from a Thai family, NICHKHUN has English as his first language and speaks Thai as well.By debuting as a member of 2PM in Korea, he naturally became a trilingual as he also speaks Korean fluently.Many Koreans often mistake her for being Korean because she speaks Korean exactly like native speakers.Born in Thailand, SORN speaks five different languages in total―Thai, Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese.Boy group NCT's one-and-only Japanese member YUTA has lived in Korea for a while, so he speaks Korean without any difficulties.During a variety show, fellow NCT members revealed that YUTA is sometimes more Korean-like than the rest of Korean members.(Credit= YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)