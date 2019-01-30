SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Ask, "Wait, Where Is BLACKPINK ROSE's Lower Part of the Body Here?"
[SBS Star] Fans Ask, "Wait, Where Is BLACKPINK ROSE's Lower Part of the Body Here?"

A photo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ is going viral for a hilarious reason.

Recently, one K-pop fan shared an interesting photo of BLACKPINK online.

Along with the photo, the fan wrote, "Whoa! I thought ROSÉ was doing one of those sawing a person in half magic tricks!"BLACKPINKThe photo showed the members of BLACKPINK standing side by side on stage at their concert.

There is something unusual about this photo though; it looks like ROSÉ's lower part of the body has gone missing.

However, once you take a closer look, you can see ROSÉ's body was simply tilted to the side behind JISOO.

This photo certainly caused an optical illusion to many for a brief moment.BLACKPINKFans' reaction to this optical illusion photo included, "So funny! It totally fooled me!", "I'm wondering how she could tilt her body that much though.", "I couldn't find her lower body even after my second look! It creeped me out so much for a second there.", and so on.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is busy holding its first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' in various cities around the world.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
