[SBS Star] NCT TAEYONG Overcomes His Extreme Phobia Just for His Fans

190127 Baby Don’t Like It (나쁜짓) 태용 pic.twitter.com/qACLABx1DV — kiki * ？？？？˚ (@toloveyuno) 2019년 1월 28일

TAEYONG of K-pop boy group NCT overcame his fear of heights in order to present spectacular performances to his fans.On January 26 and 27, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 held its first exclusive tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' at KSPO Dome, Seoul.The concert was filled with NCTzen's (NCT's official fan club) loud cheer, followed by the group's jaw-dropping performances.Among all the stellar performances, fans went wild for 'Wake Up' and 'Baby Don't Like It' with the stage setting that resembles a jungle gym.The performances of NCT 127 utilizing the stage setting was definitely the highlight of the night.During the stage, many fans gasped after finding out that TAEYONG was the one at the very top of the jungle gym―as TAEYOUNG is known to have a extreme fear of heights (acrophobia).Fans praised TAEYONG's professionalism and how much he has put his effort to complete the performance.Fans commented, "Without a single hesitation. Bravo, TAEYONG!", "He nailed it. A true performer.", "His hard work has paid off. This is crazy.", and many more.Meanwhile, NCT 127 is scheduled to continue 'NEO CITY : The Origin' in other cities of Asia.(Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' Twitter, SM Entertainment, SM C&C NCT LIFE)(SBS Star)