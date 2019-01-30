SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT TAEYONG Overcomes His Extreme Phobia Just for His Fans
TAEYONG of K-pop boy group NCT overcame his fear of heights in order to present spectacular performances to his fans.

On January 26 and 27, NCT's sub-unit NCT 127 held its first exclusive tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' at KSPO Dome, Seoul.
NCT 127NCT 127The concert was filled with NCTzen's (NCT's official fan club) loud cheer, followed by the group's jaw-dropping performances.
NCT 127Among all the stellar performances, fans went wild for 'Wake Up' and 'Baby Don't Like It' with the stage setting that resembles a jungle gym.

The performances of NCT 127 utilizing the stage setting was definitely the highlight of the night.
 
During the stage, many fans gasped after finding out that TAEYONG was the one at the very top of the jungle gym―as TAEYOUNG is known to have a extreme fear of heights (acrophobia).
TAEYONGFans praised TAEYONG's professionalism and how much he has put his effort to complete the performance.
TAEYONGFans commented, "Without a single hesitation. Bravo, TAEYONG!", "He nailed it. A true performer.", "His hard work has paid off. This is crazy.", and many more.
NCT 127Meanwhile, NCT 127 is scheduled to continue 'NEO CITY : The Origin' in other cities of Asia.

(Credit= 'NCTsmtown_127' Twitter, SM Entertainment, SM C&C NCT LIFE)

(SBS Star)   
