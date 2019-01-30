SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Leaves a Cute Comment Under Ha Sung Woon's Selfies
Fans love seeing the cute online interaction between the two members of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One―Ong Seong Wu and Ha Sung Woon.

On January 30, Ha Sung Woon posted some photos of himself on his social media account.

This was Ha Sung Woon's second update on social media after making his own account a few days ago.

The photos showed Ha Sung Woon looking at the camera with his charming smile while making the V sign.

Ha Sung Woon's sweater in pastel yellow and gray go well with the surrounding green plants that he almost makes himself look like a flower.Ha Sung WoonOnly about half an hour after this post was uploaded, Ong Seong Wu hit the 'like' button and also left a cute comment below.

Ong Seong Wu playfully wrote, "What the...? Which one is a flower?"Ha Sung Woon and Ong Seong WuUpon seeing Ong Seong Wu's comment, fans screamed in excitement to be able to check out their amazing friendship online.

It was because Ong Seong Wu and Ha Sung Woon's friendship was one of the friendships that many Wannable (the name of Wanna One's fan club) shipped for the past 18 months when they belonged to Wanna One.

Fans loved the chemistry of these two stars so much that they even gave the duo a name 'ddungddungz', which they explained it is a cute way of saying 'Seong-Sungs'.Ha Sung Woon and Ong Seong WuMeanwhile, all 11 members of Wanna One returned to their respective agencies with a 4-day final concert 'Therefore' from January 24 until 27.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'gooreumseng' 'osw_onge' Instagram, 'SBS예능' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
