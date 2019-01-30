[SBS Star] This Japanese Trainee Joined YG Entertainment Because of His BIGBANG Fan Mother

It seems like this trainee's mother is living every K-pop fan's dream―debuting his son under her favorite K-pop group's management agency!Recently, a Japanese YG Entertainment trainee HARUTO was confirmed to be debuting as a member of the agency's new boy group TREASURE.Following the news, one clip of HARUTO on the survival show 'YG Treasure Box' resurfaced online, as it revealed what made him join YG Entertainment.In the video, the agency CEO Yang Hyun Suk looked at HARUTO's profile and asked, "Is your mother a fan of BIGBANG?"His mother turned out to be a passionate BIGBANG fan, who could fill an entire room with BIGBANG merchandises.HARUTO explained, "When I attended BIGBANG's concert with my mother and saw the members perform, I decided that I wanted to be just like them. That's why I auditioned for YG Japan."He ultimately passed the audition at the age of 12, flew all the way to Korea, got his chance to debut as a member of YG Entertainment's new boy group just like BIGBANG.(Credit= 'YG Treasure Box' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)