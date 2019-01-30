SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This Japanese Trainee Joined YG Entertainment Because of His BIGBANG Fan Mother
[SBS Star] This Japanese Trainee Joined YG Entertainment Because of His BIGBANG Fan Mother

작성 2019.01.30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This Japanese Trainee Joined YG Entertainment Because of His BIGBANG Fan Mother
It seems like this trainee's mother is living every K-pop fan's dream―debuting his son under her favorite K-pop group's management agency!
YG Treasure BoxRecently, a Japanese YG Entertainment trainee HARUTO was confirmed to be debuting as a member of the agency's new boy group TREASURE.

Following the news, one clip of HARUTO on the survival show 'YG Treasure Box' resurfaced online, as it revealed what made him join YG Entertainment.
YG Treasure BoxIn the video, the agency CEO Yang Hyun Suk looked at HARUTO's profile and asked, "Is your mother a fan of BIGBANG?"YG Treasure BoxYG Treasure BoxHis mother turned out to be a passionate BIGBANG fan, who could fill an entire room with BIGBANG merchandises.
YG Treasure BoxHARUTO explained, "When I attended BIGBANG's concert with my mother and saw the members perform, I decided that I wanted to be just like them. That's why I auditioned for YG Japan."
YG Treasure BoxHe ultimately passed the audition at the age of 12, flew all the way to Korea, got his chance to debut as a member of YG Entertainment's new boy group just like BIGBANG.

(Credit= 'YG Treasure Box' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
