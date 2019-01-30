[SBS Star] MARK Mentions How Much GOT7 & His Fellow Members Mean to Him

MARK of K-pop boy group GOT7 emphasized the importance of his group and fellow members to him during his recent interview.On January 30, MARK's cover photos for the February issue of a magazine 'THE STAR' were shared online.In the photos, MARK pulls off three different unique outfits that are styled with spangle, bright-colored flowers, and polishing substance.Along with the ravishing photos, MARK's interview with the magazine was also unveiled.In this interview, MARK talked about GOT7, which welcomed its fifth debut anniversary on January 16.MARK said, "GOT7 will always be my team. We tend to spend more time talking to each other as the time passes. We give strength to one another when one of us is down."When asked whether if he thinks GOT7 reached the goals that it set when it initially debuted, MARK answered, "When we were trainees, we dreamed of sweeping the grand prize at awards ceremonies and becoming the best K-pop group ever."He went on, "After we debuted though, we realized how hard it was to achieve all those things. We don't wish for them anymore. At this point, all we want to do is to just keep interacting with our fans and continue enjoying our music like how we are doing now."Before wrapping up the interview, MARK brought up GOT7 again, "I would like to ask the readers to look us up online if they don't know me and/or GOT7. Even though I'm the only one featured in the magazine this month, I would like the readers to get to know each member of GOT7."Meanwhile, GOT7 released its third Japanese mini album 'I WON'T LET YOU GO' today.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'thestarmagazine' Instagram)(SBS Star)