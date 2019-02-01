SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] RM Comes Bearing Gifts Every Time BTS Returns to the Stage?
BTS' fans revealed that every time BTS makes its comeback, there is one thing they look forward to the most―leader RM's album review.
BTSRecently, a few screenshots from RM's live broadcast drew a great deal of attention online.
BTSEvery single one of the pictures seemed like they were taken at different times, but all of them had one thing in common: a conversation topic.

RM enthusiastically shared all kinds of stories behind BTS' album starting from his songwriting process to the reason he decided to release his solo mix tape 'mono.'.
BTSThe listeners might be able connect the dots and finally get the answers to the question they have been asking for years after listening to RM's crystal clear and yet incredibly profound explanation since every word comes out of his mouth will probably make them shout, "Eureka!"
BTSWhilst explaining how the members chose a title track, RM said, "We don't just randomly pick a song from our tracks. We always set a theme first. That's why the title tracks are so tricky."
BTSLater on, RM revealed his philosophy regarding lyrics and added, "Sometimes words can have a social meaning. Love and dream is one of the good examples. But I believe that those words are often treated too sacredly."
BTSHe continued, "Love is not always beautiful. It also requires sacrifices and considerations. I got the ideas from those point of views."
BTSRM also did not forget to pay compliments to his fellow members by exactly pointing out their strong suits like, "We have a lot of vocalists in our group who can ace the high notes but the one who can really pull off those low notes is V."

After seeing his live broadcast, his fans commented, "I like everything about his live broadcast. He sounds so smart!", "I'm already looking forward to BTS' next album!", "It seems like every one of its tracks have a great story.", and many more.
'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL' posterMeanwhile, BTS recently confirmed the encore screening of its movie 'LOVE YOURSELF IN SEOUL'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
