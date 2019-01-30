[SBS Star] Jung il Woo to Guest on 'Running Man' with Fellow 'Haechi' Cast!

Actors Jung il Woo, Kwon Yul, Park Hoon and actress Go A Ra of upcoming SBS drama 'Haechi' will be guesting on 'Running Man'.
Recently, the production team of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' shared a photo on the program's official social media account.
In the photo, the cast members of 'Haechi' are brightly smiling while holding their 'Running Man' name tags.
Kwon Yul, Jung il Woo, Go A Ra and Park Hoon are all wearing Hanbok, the traditional Korean clothing.
Along with the photo, the production team revealed, "This week's special guests! The cast of SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Haechi' will appear. Jung il Woo x Go A Ra x Kwon Yul x Park Hoon."
'Haechi' is a fusion historical drama about a problematic prince who cannot become the king despite being born a genius as he was born from a commoner.
The 'Running Man' episode of the cast members is scheduled to air on February 3 at 5PM KST.
(Credit= SBS Haechi, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)
(SBS Star)
Recently, the production team of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' shared a photo on the program's official social media account.
In the photo, the cast members of 'Haechi' are brightly smiling while holding their 'Running Man' name tags.
Kwon Yul, Jung il Woo, Go A Ra and Park Hoon are all wearing Hanbok, the traditional Korean clothing.
Along with the photo, the production team revealed, "This week's special guests! The cast of SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Haechi' will appear. Jung il Woo x Go A Ra x Kwon Yul x Park Hoon."
'Haechi' is a fusion historical drama about a problematic prince who cannot become the king despite being born a genius as he was born from a commoner.
The 'Running Man' episode of the cast members is scheduled to air on February 3 at 5PM KST.
(Credit= SBS Haechi, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)
(SBS Star)