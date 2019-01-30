[SBS Star] Jung il Woo to Guest on 'Running Man' with Fellow 'Haechi' Cast!

Actors Jung il Woo, Kwon Yul, Park Hoon and actress Go A Ra of upcoming SBS drama 'Haechi' will be guesting on 'Running Man'.Recently, the production team of SBS' variety show 'Running Man' shared a photo on the program's official social media account.In the photo, the cast members of 'Haechi' are brightly smiling while holding their 'Running Man' name tags.Kwon Yul, Jung il Woo, Go A Ra and Park Hoon are all wearing Hanbok, the traditional Korean clothing.Along with the photo, the production team revealed, "This week's special guests! The cast of SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Haechi' will appear. Jung il Woo x Go A Ra x Kwon Yul x Park Hoon."'Haechi' is a fusion historical drama about a problematic prince who cannot become the king despite being born a genius as he was born from a commoner.The 'Running Man' episode of the cast members is scheduled to air on February 3 at 5PM KST.(Credit= SBS Haechi, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)