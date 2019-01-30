SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Spotted Playing Ice Soccer with Fellow Soldiers
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Spotted Playing Ice Soccer with Fellow Soldiers

작성 2019.01.30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Highlight Yoon Du Jun Spotted Playing Ice Soccer with Fellow Soldiers
Yoon Du Jun of K-pop boy group Highlight was spotted playing ice soccer with his fellow soldiers at an ice festival.

On January 30, fans posted pictures and videos of Yoon Du Jun at an ice festival in Inje, Gangwon-do.Yoon Du JunAccording to fans, Yoon Du Jun and his fellow soldiers were scheduled to play ice soccer for a preliminary match within the military.

Unlike traditional soccer where a round football is used, they used a hockey puck instead.

Yoon Du Jun is undeniably a fast runner, but he carefully slid towards the puck as it was very slippery on the ice.

His super-focused look and cute poses that he made when he almost fell made a lot of fans laugh.
 
Since fans knew Yoon Du Jun would come to the ice festival today, there were tons of fans there to see him.

When Yoon Du Jun had some time, he greeted them with a warm smile, then quickly joined his fellow soldiers again.Yoon Du JunYoon Du JunYoon Du Jun began his military service last August, and is expected to be discharged in April 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'AWESOME_GK_' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
