[SBS Star] Yoo In Na & Lee Dong Wook Comment on Reuniting in 2 Years

Korean actress Yoo In Na and actor Lee Dong Wook shared their feelings on working together again after a popular drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Guardian)' in 2016.On January 29, Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook attended a press conference for their upcoming romance drama 'Touch Your Heart'.As Yoo In Na and Lee Dong Wook acted as lovers in 'Guardian', there are some concerns about the upcoming drama being too similar to 'Guardian', and the two stars were asked about this.Lee Dong Wook commented, "I felt comfortable filming with In Na, because we already know each other's acting style very well. I believe we will be able to make those people who still remember us as a couple in 'Guardian' smile. One thing I can tell you is that our characters don't have the same characteristics."Yoo In Na said, "I feel so grateful that a lot of people still support me after my appearance in 'Guardian'. I am aware of the concerns, but this drama will actually be very different."She continued, "When I looked at 'Uncle Jeoseung' (Lee Dong Wook) as 'Sunny', he felt kind of cute and lovely to me. He was not really the guy who I found 'cool'. In this drama, however, Lee Dong Wook's character makes my heart throb, because he feels so 'cool'."'Touch Your Heart' will tell a love story between an ace lawyer 'Kwon Jung-rok' (Lee Dong Wook) and an actress 'Oh Yoon-seo/Jin-shim', who happens to work as a secretary at a law firm one day.The drama is expected to air its first episode on February 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Touch Your Heart/Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, SBS funE, 'OfficialLeeDongWook' Facebook)(SBS Star)