[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Sends a Thoughtful Gift to His Old Dance Studio

K-pop boy group BTS' talented dancer JIMIN expressed his appreciation for his past dance studio by sending a special gift.Recently, the official social media account of JIMIN's past dance studio located in Busan shared a photo of JIMIN's gift.The gift was a set of BTS' albums and official merchandise with all seven members' autographs.Along with the gift, JIMIN left a message that reads, "Sincerely, congratulations on your ninth anniversary!"This is not the first time for JIMIN to express his gratitude to his roots.Back in November last year, JIMIN's former contemporary dance teacher shared a photo of BTS' latest albums with JIMIN's autograph and handwritten letter.His teacher wrote, "From a kind, passionate little boy to a superstar. This reminds me of the old days when JIMIN was just 16, 17 years old and growing with the studio."Fans commented, "JIMIN is always so humble and sincere. That's why I can't stop loving him.", "Born to be a great dancer. My heart literally skips a beat whenever I see him dancing.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Fukuoka, Japan on February 16.(Credit= 'justdance_academy.korea' 'kimdokyung1011' Instagram, 'Syima Syimot' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)