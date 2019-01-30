[SBS Star] Fans Are Loving BLACKPINK JISOO's Response to a Fan Asking for a Hug

Fans are loving the way K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO responded to her fan asking her for a hug.Recently, one BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fan club) shared the cutest video of JISOO, which was taken in Hong Kong when BLACKPINK was there for its world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' on January 26.In the video, the members of BLACKPINK are seen slowly walking by fans who were standing behind a fence.While walking, JISOO saw a fan holding a piece of paper that was largely written, "JISOO, can I hug you?"JISOO stopped in front of the fan for a few seconds to read the paper, then she got her arms out.Then, she unexpectedly gave the fan an air hug, not just once but twice.At that time, the security staff did not allow any members of BLACKPINK to go close to fans because it could possibly turn the area into chaos, so this was what JISOO thought of doing for the fan instead of giving a real hug.After giving the fan two air hugs, JISOO happily smiled and walked away waving her hand.Upon seeing JISOO's thoughtful and kind behavior, fans commented, "I love this so much! How sweet of her!", "Awww! This warms my heart.", "The luckiest BLINK ever! Does anyone know if the fan is still alive?", and so on.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to visit Manila, the Philippines on February 2 for 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)