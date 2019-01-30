SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Loving BLACKPINK JISOO's Response to a Fan Asking for a Hug
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Are Loving BLACKPINK JISOO's Response to a Fan Asking for a Hug

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.30 11:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are Loving BLACKPINK JISOOs Response to a Fan Asking for a Hug
Fans are loving the way K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO responded to her fan asking her for a hug.

Recently, one BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fan club) shared the cutest video of JISOO, which was taken in Hong Kong when BLACKPINK was there for its world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]' on January 26.

In the video, the members of BLACKPINK are seen slowly walking by fans who were standing behind a fence.

While walking, JISOO saw a fan holding a piece of paper that was largely written, "JISOO, can I hug you?"JISOOJISOO stopped in front of the fan for a few seconds to read the paper, then she got her arms out.

Then, she unexpectedly gave the fan an air hug, not just once but twice.

At that time, the security staff did not allow any members of BLACKPINK to go close to fans because it could possibly turn the area into chaos, so this was what JISOO thought of doing for the fan instead of giving a real hug.JISOOAfter giving the fan two air hugs, JISOO happily smiled and walked away waving her hand.

Upon seeing JISOO's thoughtful and kind behavior, fans commented, "I love this so much! How sweet of her!", "Awww! This warms my heart.", "The luckiest BLINK ever! Does anyone know if the fan is still alive?", and so on.JISOOMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to visit Manila, the Philippines on February 2 for 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호