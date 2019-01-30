[SBS Star] Fans Discover Hidden Meaning Behind Kim Jae Hwan's Tattoos at Wanna One's Final Concert

Kim Jae Hwan from disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One delivered his one last message to his fans in a very special way.From January 24 to 27, Wanna One held the group's final concert 'Therefore' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.The concert series was Wanna One's very last schedule after its one year and six months of group promotions, and it certainly became a beautiful memory for the members as well as their fans.During this 4-day concert, Kim Jae Hwan chose to wear lettering tattoo stickers written in Latin on his neck.He wore different tattoo stickers each day, in order to deliver his sincere gratitude to the fans―Wannable.After discovering the hidden meanings behind his tattoos, fans commented, "Yes, our love will remain forever and ever.", "This hurts my heart so much. He was talking to us.", "Jae Hwan, thank you so much for everything.", and more.Meanwhile, the 11 members of Wanna One returned to their respective agencies to start off their individual activities.(Credit= 'Movingon0527' '527lostfound' 'wannaone_twt' Twitter, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)