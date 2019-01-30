[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Gasps at This IZ*ONE Member's Stunning Visual

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK expressed shock at junior girl group IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young's appearance.On January 23, many K-pop artists including BLACKPINK and IZ*ONE attended 'GAONCHART Music Awards' that was held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.On this day, IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young and Kim Min Ju stood on stage to present The Performer of This Year award.The two IZ*ONE members' gorgeous figure stood out so much that even JENNIE sitting at the artist seat showed an explosive response.JENNIE looked at her fellow member JISOO and commented on how tall Jang Won Young is.She even used both her hands to explain her observation to JISOO.Fans commented, "I heard Jang Won Young is 169cm (approximately 5'6) tall. She is only 14 years old. Wow.", "OMG JENNIE, so adorable!", "JENNIE said 'yeppo' (to Jang Won Young), which means pretty.", and more.(Credit= 'official_izone' Twitter, 'supershinstudio' YouTube)(SBS Star)