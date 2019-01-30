[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND Celebrates the Return with Another Trophy!

K-pop girl group GFRIEND marked #1 on a music show for the sixth time after making its comeback on January 14.On January 27 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GFRIEND majestically retrieved the crown with the group's latest track 'Sunrise'.When writing a song, artists generally deploy the following two approaches―gradually building a suspense towards the chorus or immediately catching the eyes of the listeners using an intense intro.But GFRIEND's title track 'Sunrise' of its second full album 'Time for us' is one of the few examples which cleverly exploited both of those methods at the same time while adding another value to the track: musicality.The choreography is truly a cut above since it does not just stop at bringing out the best qualities in each member, but also impeccably delivers the lyrics only using its meticulously-designed dance moves.The audience might have to wipe off their tears after watching GFRIEND's mind-blowing performance since it possesses everything that K-pop fans look for in their artists starting from its spectacular visual treats to the members' utmost professionalism.Click the video below and let GFRIEND work its magic!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)