[SBS Star] MONSTA X KIHYUN Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering He Has Been Eating with a Pen
K-pop boy group MONSTA X's member KIHYUN burst out laughing after finding out he has been eating with a pen, not a spoon.

On January 27, MONSTA X held a special live broadcast where KIHYUN and his fellow member MINHYUK interacted with fans while making pizza together.

About an hour after chopping up vegetables and putting ingredients on the dough, KIHYUN and MINHYUK were able to taste the pizza.KIHYUN and MINHYUKWhile they were enjoying their pizza, fans noticed something strange about the spoon-like object that KIHYUN was using as a spoon.

KIHYUN was using it to eat some sweetcorn and scraping off pizza toppings on the plate with it.KIHYUN and MINHYUKKIHYUN and MINHYUKFans immediately found out that object was actually a pen that was designed to look like a badminton racket, and they left comments telling them this information.

While KIHYUN was going through the comments, he happened to come across their comments.

KIHYUN's eyes widened and opened the tip of the pen to check if it really was a pen.KIHYUN and MINHYUKIt obviously opened, KIHYUN cracked up and said, "I had no idea that this was a pen. I thought this was one of those small-sized colanders that is used for draining food!"

As if he was still having a hard time believing the fact, KIHYUN added, "Seriously though? I honestly didn't know. I even used it earlier when we were washing onions!"
 
Meanwhile, MONSTA X is reportedly making a comeback with a new album next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MONSTA X' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
