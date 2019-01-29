SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Male Trainees to Sue Agency CEO for Sexual Harassment
[SBS Star] Male Trainees to Sue Agency CEO for Sexual Harassment

▲ File photo

Six male trainees of an entertainment agency filed a complaint against the female CEO of the agency on charges of sexual harassment.

According to YTN Star's report on January 29, the six trainees have sued their CEO 'A', and the wife of an investor of the agency 'B' to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office on January 18.
microphone10 trainees, including the 6 in the lawsuit, were in Japan for about a month to hold performances.

After they concluded their activities, the trainees had a group dinner at a restaurant in Tokyo on September 28 of last year.

The complaint said that the trainees suffered sexual harassment and humiliation during this meeting; as 'A' and 'B' allegedly molested some trainees by touching their body parts.
Produce 101 Season 2According to the report, there are trainees that were on 'Produce 101 Season 2', two underage boys who were not victims themselves but also present at the dinner.

The legal representative of the trainees stated, "As the defendants are the agency head and the wife of an investor, they can exert strong influence over the trainees. Therefore, the defendants abused their free will by using their status and authority to sexually harass them."

The representative added, "The trainees, including the victims and minors, are receiving psychiatric therapy."
anonymous personBoth 'A' and 'B' have strongly denied the charges.

(Credit= SBS funE, Mnet Produce 101 Season 2) 

(SBS Star) 
