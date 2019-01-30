SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares His Take on His National Mandatory Duty
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Shares His Take on His National Mandatory Duty

Actor Park Bo Gum shared his thoughts on his upcoming military enlistment.

On January 28, Park Bo Gum held an interview to talk about his recently-ended drama 'Encounter'.
Park Bo GumOn this day, Park Bo Gum first expressed his gratitude to the drama's viewers by saying, "I was so grateful that we were able to successfully wrap up our drama. I'm truly thankful for our viewers and fans who stayed with us till the end."

Looking back on his 20s, Park Bo Gum said, "My 20s flew so fast. I turned 26 already. Some say that 20s fly by like 20 km (12.4 miles) per hour, and 30s fly by like 30 km (18.6 miles) per hour. I want to make the most of those times."
Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum added, "If the time comes, I have to enlist in the military. I don't want to join the army too late."

As many members of K-pop boy group who were born between 1989 and 1990 enlisted in the army and will be joining the military this year according to the revised military service law, Park Bo Gum also have to begin his national mandatory duty before he turns 29.
Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum said while talking about his future plans, "If possible, I would like to join as many as dramas and films this year."

He continued, "I'm still working on choosing my next project. This year, I really hope that I could have a chance to study various characters."
Park Bo GumMeanwhile, Park Bo Gum successfully finished his fan meeting '2019 Park Bo Gum Asia Tour in Seoul' on January 26.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN Encounter, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
