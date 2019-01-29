SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JAEHYUN & TAEYONG's Excitement Leads to Their Light Sticks Breaking in Half
[SBS Star] JAEHYUN & TAEYONG's Excitement Leads to Their Light Sticks Breaking in Half

작성 2019.01.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JAEHYUN & TAEYONGs Excitement Leads to Their Light Sticks Breaking in Half
K-pop boy group NCT 127's members JAEHYUN and TAEYONG shook about their light sticks too much during their concert that they completely broke them in half.

On January 26 and 27, NCT 127 successfully held its first tour 'NEO CITY : SEOUL - The Origin' at KSPO Dome, Seoul.

As it was NCT 127's first-ever exclusive concert, all members were hyped up from the start until the end.

At one point, the members of NCT 127 went around the stages shaking about the group's official light stick to the music.

Not everyone shook it about that vigorously, but JAEHYUN and TAEYONG were the ones that did.
JAEHYUN and TAEYONGWhen NCT 127 was performing 'Replay (PM 01:27)', JAEHYUN ran towards the standing zone and jumped in the air while giving a powerful shake to the light stick in his hand.

But to his surprise, the top of the light stick flew off towards the crowd, leaving him with a handle only.

JAEHYUN's jaw dropped in shock, and he slowly walked away from the scene, looking confused and appalled.
 
Not only JAEHYUN, but TAEYONG happened to lose the most important part of the light stick as well.

During the performance, TAEYONG continuously swung his light stick about over his head.

After some time though, his light stick also separated itself and flew off towards the crowd.

As soon as TAEYONG realized what had happened, he looked completely at a loss for words and somewhat devastated.
TAEYONGThankfully, nobody was injured by these unexpected flying objects and some were lucky enough to collect JAEHYUN and TAEYONG's light sticks back home, and fans are simply having a good laugh looking at their hilarious reactions.NCT light stickNCT light stickMeanwhile, NCT 127 is planning to continue 'NEO CITY : The Origin' in other cities soon.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'lilhaechan' 'johnsuhjohnny' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
