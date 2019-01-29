SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook's Sweet Gesture to His Staff Member Captured on Camera
It seems like actor Lee Dong Wook certainly knows how to melt not only his fans' heart, but also his staff members'.

On January 27, Lee Dong Wook's management agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP dropped a making film of his upcoming drama 'Touch Your Heart'.
Lee Dong WookThe video went viral after his fans have found Lee Dong Wook's sweetest remark to one of his staff members.
Lee Dong WookLee Dong WookWhen the staff member approached him with a camera, Lee Dong Wook realized that she might be frozen due to the freezing weather at the filming site.

Lee Dong Wook said, "It seems like your hands are freezing. I have ordered some gloves for you."
Lee Dong WookThen Lee Dong Wook made a sad face in front of the camera.

The staff member jokingly told Lee Dong Wook to say something faster so that she could warm herself inside.
Lee Dong WookLee Dong WookLee Dong Wook laughed and said, "I'm currently filming the teaser of 'Touch Your Heart'. I don't know where I am now, though. I was sleeping in the car on my way."

You can watch the sweetest interaction below.
 

(Credit= 'KINGKONG by STARSHIP' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
