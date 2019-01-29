SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Fans Faint After Seeing My Smile" Yook Sungjae Self-compliments His Looks
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Fans Faint After Seeing My Smile" Yook Sungjae Self-compliments His Looks

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.29 16:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Fans Faint After Seeing My Smile" Yook Sungjae Self-compliments His Looks
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae boasted his good looks in the cutest way possible.

On January 27, BTOB's management agency CUBE Entertainment shared the latest episode of their original series 'BEATCOM' on YouTube.

The video showed BTOB members resting at a waiting room for one of end-of-the-year music festivals last year.

When the camera came close to Yook Sungjae, he commented, "I'm so happy to be spending the last couple of days of 2018 with our fans."Yook SungjaeThen, out of nowhere, Yook Sungjae said, "I'm the best looking in the middle of the night. You know when you look at yourself in the mirror after washing your face at the end of the day, right? That's when I look the best. It's just a shame that our fans can't see me at that very moment."Yook SungjaeHe shamelessly continued, "So many people faint after seeing my smile. I heard that around 100 people are taken to the emergency room for each smile."

Yook Sungjae laughed for a brief moment and said, "Apparently, other angels are looking for me in heaven. They want me back, but I'm just refusing to go back up there."Yook SungjaeWhile listening to Yook Sungjae talk, Lee Changsub responded as if he has had enough of it, "Sungjae, you know what? I can send you back to heaven right now."Lee ChangsubNo words by Lee Changsub seemed to have fazed Yook Sungjae, as he just continued going on about his good looks with pride.

Lastly, Yook Sungjae said, "Even though it looks like I can't get any better-looking than how I look now because I'm professionally styled and all, I'm actually only at my 10%. I still have 90% of potential to look greater."

Then, Lee Changsub just laughed and shook his head side to side in disapproval.
 

Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae makes a weekly appearance on SBS' popular Sunday television show 'Master in the House' with actor Lee Sang Yun, singer Lee Seung Gi, and comedian Yang Se-hyung.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'United CUBE' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호