[SBS Star] "Fans Faint After Seeing My Smile" Yook Sungjae Self-compliments His Looks

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae boasted his good looks in the cutest way possible.On January 27, BTOB's management agency CUBE Entertainment shared the latest episode of their original series 'BEATCOM' on YouTube.The video showed BTOB members resting at a waiting room for one of end-of-the-year music festivals last year.When the camera came close to Yook Sungjae, he commented, "I'm so happy to be spending the last couple of days of 2018 with our fans."Then, out of nowhere, Yook Sungjae said, "I'm the best looking in the middle of the night. You know when you look at yourself in the mirror after washing your face at the end of the day, right? That's when I look the best. It's just a shame that our fans can't see me at that very moment."He shamelessly continued, "So many people faint after seeing my smile. I heard that around 100 people are taken to the emergency room for each smile."Yook Sungjae laughed for a brief moment and said, "Apparently, other angels are looking for me in heaven. They want me back, but I'm just refusing to go back up there."While listening to Yook Sungjae talk, Lee Changsub responded as if he has had enough of it, "Sungjae, you know what? I can send you back to heaven right now."No words by Lee Changsub seemed to have fazed Yook Sungjae, as he just continued going on about his good looks with pride.Lastly, Yook Sungjae said, "Even though it looks like I can't get any better-looking than how I look now because I'm professionally styled and all, I'm actually only at my 10%. I still have 90% of potential to look greater."Then, Lee Changsub just laughed and shook his head side to side in disapproval.Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae makes a weekly appearance on SBS' popular Sunday television show 'Master in the House' with actor Lee Sang Yun, singer Lee Seung Gi, and comedian Yang Se-hyung.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'United CUBE' YouTube)(SBS Star)