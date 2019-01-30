[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok Greets One of His Oldest Fans in the Sweetest Way Possible!

Yoo Yeon Seok welcomed his old fan with open arms who he met during filming.On January 25 episode of tvN's reality show 'COFFEE FRIENDS', Yoo Yeon Seok, actor Son Ho Jun, Jo Jae Yun, Yang Se Jong and actress Choi Ji Woo turned into staff of a lovely restaurant.On this day, many customers dropped by their little diner to see them in person and make the most of a rare opportunity to have a bite of a dish which their favorite stars made themselves.When one fan walked in, Yoo Yeon Seok noticed her right away and said, "Hey! Welcome."Then he introduced her to everyone at the site by saying, "She one of my oldest fans."Whilst serving a french toast which his fan ordered, he added in his sweet voice, "Bon appetite."After taking a few bites, his fans said, "Actually, my birthday is this week and this feels like a birthday present."Yoo Yeon Seok replied, "Yeah, it is. It is your birthday meal."Yoo Yeon Seok even sang a birthday song with two of the staff members from their restaurant to celebrate her birthday, and walked her out after she finished her food.Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon Seok successfully wrapped up his latest musical 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' on January 27.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN COFFEE FRIENDS)(SBS Star)