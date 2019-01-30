SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok Greets One of His Oldest Fans in the Sweetest Way Possible!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok Greets One of His Oldest Fans in the Sweetest Way Possible!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.30 17:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoo Yeon Seok Greets One of His Oldest Fans in the Sweetest Way Possible!
Yoo Yeon Seok welcomed his old fan with open arms who he met during filming.

On January 25 episode of tvN's reality show 'COFFEE FRIENDS', Yoo Yeon Seok, actor Son Ho Jun, Jo Jae Yun, Yang Se Jong and actress Choi Ji Woo turned into staff of a lovely restaurant.
'COFFEE FRIENDS' hostsOn this day, many customers dropped by their little diner to see them in person and make the most of a rare opportunity to have a bite of a dish which their favorite stars made themselves.

When one fan walked in, Yoo Yeon Seok noticed her right away and said, "Hey! Welcome."
COFFEE FRIENDS hostsThen he introduced her to everyone at the site by saying, "She one of my oldest fans."
COFFEE FRIENDS hostsWhilst serving a french toast which his fan ordered, he added in his sweet voice, "Bon appetite."

After taking a few bites, his fans said, "Actually, my birthday is this week and this feels like a birthday present."
COFFEE FRIENDS hostsYoo Yeon Seok replied, "Yeah, it is. It is your birthday meal."
COFFEE FRIENDS hostsYoo Yeon Seok even sang a birthday song with two of the staff members from their restaurant to celebrate her birthday, and walked her out after she finished her food.
COFFEE FRIENDS hostsMeanwhile, Yoo Yeon Seok successfully wrapped up his latest musical 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' on January 27.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= tvN COFFEE FRIENDS)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호