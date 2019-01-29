[SBS Star] J-HOPE Talks About the Healthy Competition Within BTS

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE shared that his fellow members are the biggest rival and also the greatest inspiration.On January 28, J-HOPE held a live broadcast to walk his fans through his brand-new studio located at Big Hit Entertainment.Filled with his private collection of figurines and art pieces, J-HOPE introduced the studio, "This is 'Hope World'. My songs, tracks on our new albums, my parts or melodies of our tracks will be made here."J-HOPE was listening to 'Song Request', fellow member SUGA's recent collaboration with Lee So Ra and Tablo, and the topic of collaboration came up in a fan's question.He said, "When I think of collaboration, I honestly feel like I'm still not ready for it. I thought my mixtape would serve as my business card, but it wasn't everything. The depth of understanding music... I lag on that front."Then J-HOPE talked about his fellow members' musical potential and their amazing works.He went on, "Amazing works by our members truly inspire me. They make me want to write great songs and want to work with great artists."He continued, "We often get questions like 'who is your rival?' I would say that I'm in a healthy competition with my members. I'm so lucky to have them as my bandmates."When asked about his next solo project, J-HOPE answered, "I didn't work much in terms of my individual projects. I think it would take some time out."He added, "I can't promise with you, but I might work on new songs this year, even if it's just one or two."Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy hosting its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' all across the globe.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)