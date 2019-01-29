SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Says Another Boy Group Will Make Debut After TREASURE
One of Korea's biggest entertainment management agencies YG Entertainment has announced that another boy group will be making debut under the agency after the soon-to-be debuting K-pop boy group TREASURE.

On January 29, Yang Hyun Suk―the head of YG Entertainment shared surprising news on his social media account.

Yang Hyun Suk wrote, "I would like to thank everyone who have supported 28 treasures. I will soon announce details of the second debuting team consisting of 6 members. They will be making debut after the 7-member group TREASURE."YG Treasure BoxYG Treasure BoxWith the start of the survival show 'YG Treasure Box' last November, YG Entertainment spoke of a plan to launch their first boy group in about four years after iKON.

The debuting members from 'YG Treasure Box' were selected by 50% of fan votes and 50% of Yang Hyun Suk's evaluation.

Previously on January 25, YG Entertainment finally unveiled all seven debuting members from 'YG Treasure Box'.

HARUTO, BANG YE DAM, SO JUNG HWAN, KIM JUN KYU, PARK JEONG WOO, YOON JAE HYUK, and CHOI HYUN SUK were confirmed to be debuting as the group.YG Treasure BoxYG Treasure BoxThen on January 28, the agency revealed their new 7-member boy group will be making debut as 'TREASURE'.

Yang Hyun Suk certainly surprised many fans around the world who were disappointed about their favorite trainees not being able to spread their wings.

They are wondering what made Yang Hyun Suk make this decision, but more curious about whom the lucky six members are going to be.

(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'fromyg' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
