[SBS Star] Celebrities Who Have a Different Gender but Manage to Become Best Friends!

Some say that women and men can never be friends.However, there are number of celebrities who succeeded in breaking such misconceptions and set an admirable example for others by maintaining a good relationship with their female/male friends for years.Some said that they became friends while getting a training at a same management agency as trainees, and others said that they met through a drama which they both starred in.Check out these five pairs of celebrities below, and figure out what helped them become such good friends!Korean actress Park Shin Hye and K-pop boy group FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi go way back.Park Shin Hye and Lee Hong Gi first met in 2009 while filming SBS' drama 'You're Beautiful'.During one episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'G-Park Radio', Lee Hong Gi said, "She makes me even more comfortable than my guy friends, and we often share tips on dating."Besides their management agency SOOP Entertainment, Korean actress Jung Yu-mi and actor Gong Yoo have more things in common.Starting from the movie 'SILENCED' which was released back in 2011 to the movie 'TRAIN TO BUSAN' from three years ago, Jung Yu-mi and Gong Yoo both participated in two of Korea's most beloved movies.Also, the two talented actors are confirmed to join an upcoming movie 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' together as a married couple.These two K-pop group members have been maintaining their friendship over a decade―GFRIEND's SINB and ASTRO's MOON BIN.During an interview with the press, MOON BIN mentioned that they are both from the same city Chungju in Chungcheongnam-do, and they reunited at one dance studio in Seoul.When the interviewer asked, "Who do you think would come to you first if you get in trouble?", MOON BIN picked SINB, his high school buddy, and K-pop boy group iKON's member CHAN.K-pop artist IU and actor Lee Hyun Woo were both born in 1993.The pictures of them at the movies caused a bit of a controversy among their fans back in 2013, but Lee Hyun Woo's reaction not only reassured them, but also made them burst into laughter.When one of the hosts of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 3' asked, "Is there any chance that you guys could be an item?", Lee Hyun Woo replied, "With her?"Somi from disbanded girl group I.O.I and Lee Dae Hwi from disbanded boy group Wanna One went to the same middle school.Later on, they became even better friends while preparing to make their debut as a K-pop group members at the same management agency―JYP Entertainment.Also, it seems like Somi truly cares about Lee Dae Hwi a lot since she even teared up a little when he was named as one of the finalists of Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Mnet' V LIVE, 'ssinz7' 'gpark_radio' 'somsomi0309' Instagram, SBS funE, SOOP Entertainment, KEYEAST, CJ Entertainment, Online Community, KBS, SBS, 'The STAR' YouTube, UNIONBAY)(SBS Star)