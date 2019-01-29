[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly Completed Filming Its Comeback MV; Agency Responds

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency has denied the report of BTS filming a new music video.On January 29, it was reported that BTS has recently finished filming its comeback music video in Namyangju.One industry insider stated, "Last week, BTS filmed a music video in Namyangju in top secret. As BTS is receiving the attention of the entire world, the filming was completed under top secret surveillance."The insider noted that the new track and the music video will likely be revealed at the end of April or the beginning of May."In response, Big Hit Entertainment quickly stepped up to refute earlier reports regarding BTS' potential comeback.The agency stated, "The report about BTS completing filming for its music video is false. The group did not film a new music video. We will announce BTS' comeback date once it's confirmed."Meanwhile, BTS is currently traveling all across the globe to meet its fans through the group's world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)