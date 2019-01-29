SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Passionately Sings TWICE 'YES or YES' at a Karaoke!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Passionately Sings TWICE 'YES or YES' at a Karaoke!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.29 13:25 수정 2019.01.29 13:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Passionately Sings TWICE YES or YES at a Karaoke!
TAECYEON of K-pop boy group 2PM demonstrated his love for girl group TWICE at a karaoke.

On January 29, TAECYEON shared videos of himself enjoying his time at a karaoke with his cousins.
KaraokeIn the video which he wrote, "TWICE is the best!", TAECYEON passionately sings TWICE's hit song 'YES or YES'.

TAECYEON is seen having a difficult time singing the song as it is too high for him.

Even so, TAECYEON tries his best to sing the whole song, and even cutely dances to it.

It looks like TAECYEON's love for TWICE is too immense that he is self-strengthening himself and will not let himself give up.
 
In another video, TAECYEON and his cousin collaborate on 2PM's song 'Promise (I'll be)'; his cousin sings while TAECYEON raps.

Despite not having enough time to practice any of his past songs due to military training, his rapping skills did not seem to have become rusty at all.

TAECYEON seemed to have had a blast with his cousins on his day off from the military.
 
Currently, TAECYEON is serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier, and is expected to complete his military service in this coming June.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호