[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Passionately Sings TWICE 'YES or YES' at a Karaoke!

사촌을 잘키웟군 ㅡㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/QzCWYutiWC — taec yeon ok (@taeccool) 2019년 1월 28일

TAECYEON of K-pop boy group 2PM demonstrated his love for girl group TWICE at a karaoke.On January 29, TAECYEON shared videos of himself enjoying his time at a karaoke with his cousins.In the video which he wrote, "TWICE is the best!", TAECYEON passionately sings TWICE's hit song 'YES or YES'.TAECYEON is seen having a difficult time singing the song as it is too high for him.Even so, TAECYEON tries his best to sing the whole song, and even cutely dances to it.It looks like TAECYEON's love for TWICE is too immense that he is self-strengthening himself and will not let himself give up.In another video, TAECYEON and his cousin collaborate on 2PM's song 'Promise (I'll be)'; his cousin sings while TAECYEON raps.Despite not having enough time to practice any of his past songs due to military training, his rapping skills did not seem to have become rusty at all.TAECYEON seemed to have had a blast with his cousins on his day off from the military.Currently, TAECYEON is serving the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier, and is expected to complete his military service in this coming June.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'taeccool' Twitter)(SBS Star)