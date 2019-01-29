SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS & Song Joong Ki's Reaction to Park Bo Gum's Drama 'Encounter'?

2019.01.29
Actor Park Bo Gum shared how K-pop boy group BTS' members and actor Song Joong Ki reacted to his recent drama starred with actress Song Hye Kyo.

On January 27, Park Bo Gum had a press interview to talk about his recently-ended drama 'Encounter'.
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)During the interview, Park Bo Gum mentioned his close friend, V of BTS.
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap), BTS VPark Bo Gum said, "V contacted me during the drama. He told me he couldn't watch every episode because he was busy with the world tour and year-end events."

He continued, "However, the members of BTS contacted me and told me, 'Oh, Park Bo Gum! Looking great!' They took time of their busy schedule to watch my drama even just for a while. I was grateful for that."
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap), Song Joong KiAs Park Bo Gum is known to be a close friend of co-star Song Hye Kyo's husband, actor Song Joong Ki, he was asked about Song Joong Ki's reaction to the drama as well.

Park Bo Gum answered, "Well, it was a romance with Cha Soo-hyun (Song Hye Kyo's character in 'Encounter'), not Song Hye Kyo. I think Song Joong Ki is busy filming his upcoming drama, so he didn't have that much of a feedback."

(Credit= tvN Encounter, Yonhap News Agency, Blossom Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
