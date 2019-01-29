SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares His Life After Marriage & Reveals Plans for Kids
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares His Life After Marriage & Reveals Plans for Kids

작성 2019.01.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares His Life After Marriage & Reveals Plans for Kids
Actor Cho Jung Seok talked about his newly-wed life with his wife, singer GUMMY.

On January 28, Cho Jung Seok sat down for a press interview ahead of the release of his new movie 'Hit-and-Run Squad'.
Cho Jung SeokDuring the interview, Cho Jung Seok was asked about his life after marriage.
Cho Jung Seok, GUMMYWith a smile, Cho Jung Seok said, "It's been great. We are doing well. The best thing after marriage is having a stable life. I think that's the best part."

He added, "As we are both busy with our schedule, we still have not gone on our honeymoon. We are definitely planning to go on a honeymoon, but we're not sure when. Probably after promotions for 'Hit-and-Run Squad'."
Cho Jung Seok, GUMMYWhen asked about their plans for kids, Cho Jung Seok replied, "We haven't even gone on our honeymoon, but we will have kids one day for sure. Actor Jeong Sang Hun looks so happy with three children. I envy him a lot."
Cho Jung Seok, GUMMYCho Jung Seok and GUMMY first met through a mutual friend in 2013, and made their relationship public in 2015.

In October 2018, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony.

(Credit= JS COMPANY)

(SBS Star)  
