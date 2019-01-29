[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Shares His Life After Marriage & Reveals Plans for Kids

Actor Cho Jung Seok talked about his newly-wed life with his wife, singer GUMMY.On January 28, Cho Jung Seok sat down for a press interview ahead of the release of his new movie 'Hit-and-Run Squad'.During the interview, Cho Jung Seok was asked about his life after marriage.With a smile, Cho Jung Seok said, "It's been great. We are doing well. The best thing after marriage is having a stable life. I think that's the best part."He added, "As we are both busy with our schedule, we still have not gone on our honeymoon. We are definitely planning to go on a honeymoon, but we're not sure when. Probably after promotions for 'Hit-and-Run Squad'."When asked about their plans for kids, Cho Jung Seok replied, "We haven't even gone on our honeymoon, but we will have kids one day for sure. Actor Jeong Sang Hun looks so happy with three children. I envy him a lot."Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY first met through a mutual friend in 2013, and made their relationship public in 2015.In October 2018, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony.(Credit= JS COMPANY)(SBS Star)